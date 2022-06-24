Living the Legacy: ‘Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ Returns to the Marvel Universe This July

Peter, I imagine that editorial pitched you on returning to a Genis-Vell series, so how hard of an argument was that for them to make?

PETER DAVID: It wasn't hard at all! Honestly, I hadn't thought about Genis for many years because Marvel had killed him off and Carol Danvers had taken over the name of “Captain Marvel.” But when they told me they were bringing him back I was thrilled to be involved.

Juanan, on the flipside, what was your familiarity with this character and Peter’s work on him going in?

JUANAN RAMÍREZ: To be honest, when I started reading Super Heroes, the way of reading them in Spain was still very different. Any publication always arrived out of order and it was very difficult to follow. So my first contact with Genis-Vell was not in the early days of the character. I was able to read something of Genis for the first time in [Kurt] Busiek and [Carlos] Pacheco's AVENGERS FOREVER (1998). I fell in love with [his] design from the first moment. It was later when I was able to read the character in more detail thanks to Peter David.

After all the Genis stories you have written, Peter, what remains to do with this character?

PETER DAVID: Well, he's got to learn about himself because he's a re-creation of the original guy. Fortunately enough, he's got Rick Jones to help guide him.

Juanan, how much old material did you reference to create your own take on Genis and his world?

JUANAN RAMÍREZ: I think that both Peter's scripts and ChrisCross's art [from the original series] have been decisive in understanding this character. The humor of these authors about the work is what has motivated me the most here. But I hope the fans are ready for the amount of action that comes in this series!

Why tell this story across several different eras, centering some in the present and some in the past?

PETER DAVID: Originally Marvel wanted the entire story to be set at the time of the original Genis. But when I found out he was returning to modern day Marvel, I strongly suggested that we split the story into both eras.

Why is the dynamic between Genis and Rick Jones unique from the one Rick had with Mar-Vell, and why does it work for good stories?

PETER DAVID: The bottom line is that Rick has been super-heroing much longer than Genis, so he's able to help him learn about the world in general and being a Super Hero in particular.