7 Times Lucky the Pizza Dog Was a Good Boy
He deserves all the pats!
Hawkeyes Clint Barton and Kate Bishop make a great duo, but we all know they’re genuinely great when they’re joined by Lucky, AKA the one and only Pizza Dog. Lucky the Pizza Dog is a poster dog for good pups across the Marvel Universe. This canine arrow carrier is as reliable as they come, always getting the job done when his humans are in need.
It’s time to celebrate the best doggo to endure the ramblings of Clint Barton.
LUCKY’S FIRST APPEARANCE
It pays to be kind to your local neighborhood pet. A lesson Clint learns in HAWKEYE (2012) #1. Lucky makes his first appearance in this issue as a sweet fur baby who wants a slice of the pizza Clint is eating as he walks by. Lucky doesn’t forget Clint’s kindness, saving Clint’s life in exchange when members of the Tracksuit Mafia try to rid the world of Hawkeye. Lucky gets hit by a car for his trouble, but Clint is right there to save his life in return.
PROCRASTINATION COMPANION
Moving is a bit of a chore, even for an Avenger—especially for an Avenger like Hawkeye. The mere act of moving is exhausting, so it’s perfectly justifiable when the unpacking process is severely delayed. In HAWKEYE (2012) #6, Lucky does his best to mind his pizza-loving business and not judge Clint for his lack of unpacking motivations.
LUCKY, THE LEADING PIZZA DOG
Lucky is such a good boy that he starred in his very own issue, HAWKEYE #11. Lucky saved his poor dog ears from yet another bicker-off between Clint and Kate, which led to the start of his doggie power action-packed issue. The story is told from Lucky’s perspective down to his understanding of certain words related to his life as a dog.
KATE’S CROSS COUNTRY TRAVEL COMPANION
HAWKEYE #11 ends with Lucky leaving with Kate for a cross country trip to California. A moment worth mentioning simply because Lucky deserves all the roof-free car rides!
13/10 AFFECTION RATING
When is Clint Barton not having a tough day? Exactly. Clint’s brother comes back into his life in HAWKEYE #13 and things are complicated. Thankfully for Clint, Lucky is down for giving out some affection when his human requires love. Or an extremely wet lick on the chin.
SPEEDY ARROW CARRIER
Did anyone order a special arrow from the dog formerly known as Arrow? The two-part series finale wouldn’t live up to its potential without Lucky being his dependable self.
LUCKY AND JEFF THE LAND SHARK
Lucky is a team player, which means having fun with the newest addition to the West Coast Avengers, Jeff the Land Shark! It’s no walk in the dog park to upstage a member of the Avengers, but Lucky the Pizza Dog sure does make it look easy. He is one of the best things to ever happen to Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Lucky is a great pup who deserves all the pizza and belly rubs.
