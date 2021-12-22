Relive the Thrills of Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in New Variant Covers
All-star lineup of comic book artists celebrate the MCU’s legacy in six new variant covers this March!
This March, Marvel Comics will continue to spotlight the Marvel Cinematic Universe with stunning variant covers by some of the industry’s top artists! Following November’s INFINITY SAGA PHASE 1 VARIANTS come six brand-new covers paying homage to Phase 2 of the MCU’s Infinity Saga. Adorning upcoming issues of your favorite comic book series, the INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVERS will depict the characters and moments from this second era of legendary MCU films.
Alexander Lozano showcases Tony Stark’s epic arsenal of armors as seen in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3, Ryan Stegman delivers an electrifying illustration of Thor’s battle with Malekith from Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World, Declan Shalvey captures the explosive energy of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Skan revisits the first outing of the Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, Valerio Schiti depicts the epic showdown between the Avengers and Ultron from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron, and David Nakayama puts his spin on the small-scale showdown between Ant-Man and Yellowjacket from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man!
Check them out now below and collect all six INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVERS when they hit stands in March!
On Sale 3/9
CAPTAIN CARTER #1 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by DECLAN SHALVEY
THOR #23 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 3/16
AVENGERS #54 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by DAVID NAKAYAMA
CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by VALERIO SCHITI
On Sale 3/23
AVENGERS FOREVER #4 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by SKAN
IRON MAN #18 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER by ALEXANDER LOZANO