Marvel's Pride Month Celebration Continues with New Covers by Phil Jimenez
America Chavez, Iceman, Northstar and Daken star in the first set of PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVERS coming in June!
In addition to MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, Marvel Comics will commemorate Pride Month this year with a new series of stunning variant covers by legendary artist Phil Jimenez! Spotlighting Marvel’s growing LGBTQ+ representation, Marvel’s PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVERS will feature some of Marvel’s most popular LGBTQ+ heroes including Wiccan, Northstar, Mystique, and more. These stunning depictions will proudly adorn the covers of your favorite Marvel titles throughout the month of June.
“I’m always blown away at how different things are now in comics when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation than when I started, and Marvel’s dedication to that inclusion,” Jimenez said.
“As an (ahem!) older gay creator, I’m always thrilled by the opportunity to draw iconic LGBTQ+ characters from Marvel’s past and present, and grateful to contribute to Marvel’s future: one that truly represents the world — and the wonderful diversity of humanity — right outside your window.”
A total of nine covers, Phil Jimenez’s artwork will include the following LGBTQ+ characters:
- America Chavez
- Black Cat
- Daken
- Hulkling & Wiccan
- Iceman
- Moondragon
- Mystique
- Northstar
- The new Valkyrie who made her debut in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES -- learn her true name in THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1, on sale in April!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the rest of this exciting collection to be revealed in the weeks ahead!