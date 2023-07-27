'Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld' Reveals Mysteries of the Original 'Secret Wars'

In 1984, Marvel’s greatest heroes and deadliest villains were pit against each other on Battleworld by the unbelievably powerful Beyonder in Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton’s SECRET WARS! Regarded as the pioneer Marvel Comics crossover event, Secret Wars had an undeniable impact on comic book storytelling and to celebrate this landmark series’ 40th anniversary, Marvel will return to Battleworld this November in an all-new four-issue limited series: MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD!



Announced this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD is written by industry icon Tom DeFalco, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and the editor of the original Secret Wars. Joined by acclaimed artist Pat Olliffe, DeFalco will expose never-before-told secrets behind one of the significant conflicts in Marvel history. Fans can expect revelations beyond the Beyonder’s true motives, shocking appearances by characters that you didn’t even know fought in the Secret Wars, and more. Starring iconic super hero best friend duo Spider-Man and the Human Torch, MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD will fit seamlessly between the pages of the beloved original series and hold the answers to questions you never knew you had!



The mysteries of the Secret Wars deepen! Get ready for an all-new cataclysmic battle from when Spider-Man first got his alien costume and a mysterious being called the Beyonder assembled super heroes and villains from Earth to do battle on a patchwork planet. Witness now an untold adventure set during the original Secret Wars!



Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars set the standard for Marvel Comics events (as well as action figures and the characters existing at the forefront of pop culture), and this new story will at last reveal some secret connections and missing characters going back to the original series! What secret test are the Beyonders conducting…and how will Spider-Man, the Human Torch and the whole cast determine the fate of the universe? (PLUS: Surprise super villain appearances inside!)



“Pat Olliffe and I were handed a daunting creative challenge,” DeFalco said. “We were asked to do a sequel/new tale of a classic Marvel story that first saw print 40 years ago and created ripples that are still felt throughout the universe today. Since we share a kinship with a certain web-swinger (and his family), we were also compelled to do a story that ripped to his core and defined his unique place in the Marvel Universe while examining the budding relationship with his new black costume. With the aid of editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, Pat and I constructed a tale that we believe has repercussions for today’s readers and creative ripples that we hope will still be felt 40 years from now.”



“The original Secret Wars was so multi-dimensional, it’s been thrilling to add new dimensions to the saga!” Editor Mark Basso added. “While the new story fully stands alone, I can tease that the connection to the original Secret Wars goes even further than just the comics pages…Old-school fans will know what I’m talking about…!”



Don’t miss Tom DeFalco and Pat Olliffe’s all-new, in-continuity tale packed with exciting surprises when MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1 arrives on November 22! In the meantime, check out a slew of new covers including an homage variant cover by Ryan Stegman, the first part of a connecting cover series by Todd Nauck, a cover by series artist Olliffe, and more!