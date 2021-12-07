A 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Conversation with Angélique Roché and Lauren Amaro

Roché: Overall, I think the Marvel’s Voices program has proven to not only be a window into the lives and work of our favorite established creators, but a gateway for new and upcoming artists and even fans to the Marvel Universe. It has been incredible seeing Marvel’s Voices grow and expand over these last four years—from conversations about the content we love to being a place for that content.

From the very first podcast interview recorded with Sana Amanat to this most recent anthology, Marvel’s Voices has opened doors and provided a unique space for creators and fans to not only read and enjoy amazing stories but celebrate our unique identities together. Many of these new creators have transitioned from a Marvel’s Voices essay or anthology story to working on their own books or other bigger projects at Marvel.

What does “comunidades” mean to you?

Amaro: The communities that we form as we move through the world are so central to who we are as individuals, and I firmly believe that the ones I have been lucky enough to have formed and been surrounded by are the reason I’m at Marvel today, doing what I’ve always dreamed of doing.

Your family, your friends, your co-workers—those support systems lift you up, energize you, and educate you, especially as you become exposed to viewpoints and cultures that are different than your own. When that happens, your community can only become stronger, and the world outside your window gets a little bit bigger.

Comics are very much a team sport, so one of the best pieces of advice I think upcoming comic creators can take to heart is to start building your community—nurture those connections, learn and grow from them. Your work is only going to get stronger.