The 'Marvel's Voices' Program Enters the Spider-Verse
This April, an all-star lineup of creators tell new and diverse stories set throughout the Spider-Verse in 'Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse' #1.
A brand-new edition of the acclaimed anthology series, MARVEL’s VOICES, web-swings into comic shops this April! MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE will continue the Marvel’s Voices tradition of spotlighting diverse creators and characters with thrilling stories set throughout the Marvel Universe but this time, it’ll highlight the unpredictable heroes and storytelling found in the Spider-Verse!
The oversized one-shot will assemble Marvel’s finest creators as well as rising talents, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! The collection of stories will see new spider-heroes finding their way in the Marvel Multiverse, and the return of familiar faces! Here are some of the interdimensional adventures fans can look forward to:
- Following his acclaimed SPIDER-PUNK limited series, Cody Ziglar returns to the character alongside superstar artist Jahnoy Lindsay.
- Cooper Coen, aka Web-Weaver, is back to slay another day! See what’s next for this breakout hero from EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE in a story by Web-Weaver’s co-creator Steve Foxe and showstopping artist Luciano Vecchio.
- And more!
MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by CODY ZIGLAR, JEREMY HOLT, STEVE FOXE, J. HOLTHAM, & MORE!
Art by JAHNOY LINDSAY, ERIC KODA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEN LASHLEY, & MORE!
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 4/5
Check out the cover and stay tuned for more news about MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, including creative team announcements and a special first look!
