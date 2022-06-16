The Midnight Suns Rise Again in New Comic Series
Coming in September, Ethan Sacks and Luigi Zagaria assemble a new team of mystical heroes in 'Midnight Suns' #1.
This September, the MIDNIGHT SUNS are back!
Marvel’s fiercest mystical defenders will be called upon to battle a dangerous new enemy in a new limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. MIDNIGHT SUNS will embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series with a new lineup that reflects today’s Marvel Universe. The team’s new iteration will consist of Blade; Kushala, the Ghost Rider also known as Spirit Rider; Magik; Wolverine; Nico Minoru; and Zoe Laveau, the breakout character from STRANGE ACADEMY.
A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up! But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme’s past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns’ list?
"As a fan of the original MIDNIGHT SONS, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe,” Sacks said. “We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell...so to speak."
"Seeing the first issue pages come in, I can also say artist Luigi Zagaria's art is going to cast a spell over readers,” he said of his collaborator. “It's just stunning work. He's at the top of his game."
MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5)
Written by ETHAN SACKS
Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 9/14
Check out the new team on David Nakayama’s cover below and prepare for a new era of Marvel magic when MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 arrives in September!
