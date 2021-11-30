The History of Kushala: Who Is the Spirit Rider?

A family of seven generations is in danger. An absolute madman, or mad doctor, wants power over free will, and he will do anything to achieve that goal, which includes wiping that family out of existence. Those seven generations trace back to a woman named Kushala. In the eight-part, Infinity Comics series GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA, available exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, it’s up to Kushala, with assistance from her descendant, Olivia, to prevent the total destruction of the Marvel Universe. But before we move into Kushala’s present, let’s take a quick trip to the past.

Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez, Kushala is an Apache woman who lived in the 1800s and became a Ghost Rider. She initially yearned to remove the Spirit of Vengeance from herself during her introduction in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERER SUPREMES (2016), but after certain events, she realized that she’d rather keep it than let it fall into the wrong hands. She is the only person to overcome her (literal) vengeful spirit.

HOW DOES KUSHALA BECOME A GHOST RIDER?