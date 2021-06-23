Miles Morales Teams Up With the Marvel Universe in New 10th Anniversary Covers
All-star artists celebrate Miles Morales’ 10th anniversary starting in September!
This year, Marvel Comics will commemorate the 10th anniversary of one of its brightest stars—Miles Morales!
The young Brooklyn-based Spider-Man took the world by storm when he was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli’s in 2011’s ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 and has skyrocketed to stardom ever since. The last decade has seen Miles star in both his own hit ongoing series as well as team books such as Champions and ALL-NEW AVENGERS plus major appearances in film, video games, and more. Marvel is proud to celebrate the character’s incredible impact this year with a series of variant covers crafted by the industry’s top artists including Mike Del Mundo, Javier Garrón, and Russell Dauterman.
This stunning series of covers will showcase Miles in a variety of different iconic looks from his classic suit to the inspired collection of suits from the blockbuster PlayStation game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales designed by the Insomniac Games character art team and its talented artists. See him team up with heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe on the covers of your favorite ongoing series starting in September!
Check out the first group now and stay tuned for news about the other ways Marvel Comics will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Miles Morales this year!
ON SALE 9/1
- AVENGERS #48 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by ERNANDA SOUZA
- BLACK PANTHER #2 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY with colors by JUAN FERNANDEZ
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DAVID NAKAYAMA
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRÓN
ON SALE 9/8
- DAREDEVIL #34 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by TBA
- SHANG-CHI #4 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by TAURIN CLARKE
ON SALE 9/15
- BLACK WIDOW #11 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER EJIWA “EDGE” EBENEBE
- IRON MAN #12 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by RAHZZAH
- SPIDER-WOMAN #15 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by BENGAL
ON SALE 9/22
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by SARA PICHELLI with colors by TAMRA BONVILLAIN
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by MIKE DEL MUNDO
- FANTASTIC FOUR #36 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by TBA
- MOON KNIGHT #3 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by GREG LAND with colors by FRANK D’ARMATA
ON SALE 9/29
- BLACK CAT #10 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN with colors by DAVE MCCAIG
- THOR #17 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK with colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG
- WOLVERINE #6 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ
ON SALE OCTOBER
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #6 MILES MORALES 10th ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by DECLAN SHALVEY