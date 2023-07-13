Meet Black Spectre, Moon Knight's Polar Opposite

Carson Knowles, the Original Black Spectre

Created by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz, Carson Knowles—the original Black Spectre—debuted in MOON KNIGHT (1980) #25. The son of a failed politician, Knowles found his life destroyed after he returned home from a tour of duty overseas. When he was unable to get his old job back, the war hero's wife left him, taking their son with her. Soon after, their son passed away.

After those rough turns, Knowles killed a would-be mugger. This proved to be the last straw for him, and he decided to try and destroy New York City by using his father’s political connections to win a mayoral race. In support of that goal, Knowles became the Black Spectre, a villainous identity he created to be the opposite of Moon Knight. As the Black Spectre, Knowles intimidated various powerful people into supporting his alter ego's mayoral run.

In that story, Black Spectre proved a vicious foe for Moon Knight, and he almost succeeded in breaking the hero. However, during their climactic confrontation, Black Spectre lost his mask, revealing his identity as Knowles to the world. Spector’s longtime love interest, Marlene Alarune, added further fuel to the fire by releasing documents that confirmed Knowles’s plans, which she’d gathered while spying on Moon Knight’s behalf. As a result, Knowles ended up in jail and he lost the mayoral election.