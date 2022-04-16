Moon Knight: Villains and Accomplices

Debuting in MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #28, Marlene Alraune had been in North Africa with her archaeologist father Peter in search of the Tomb of Pharaoh Seti II. When Raoul Bushman and his crew came to town, they panicked and Peter was murdered after trying to kill the villain. Marlene scrambled to the tomb to remove the artifacts before Raoul could raid them. As such, she was present when Marc Spector stumbled in and seemed to die. She also witnessed Marc's supposed resurrection and the nascent days of Moon Knight.

Marlene apparently liked what she saw, because she began a relationship with Spector and moved to New York with him where he established the Steven Grant and Jake Lockley identities to make himself a more efficient crime fighter. Though their relationship has been complicated, the two seem to return to each other more often than not. She even shares a child, Diatrice, with the Jake Lockley identity. Because Moon Knight’s lifestyle comes with a great deal of endangerment, Marlene has since moved away with their daughter and cut ties.

FRIEND: BERTRAND CRAWLEY