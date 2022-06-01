Ms. Marvel Calls on Marvel's Toughest Heroes to Tackle a Mysterious New Threat in All-New Comics Saga
Ms. Marvel joins forces with Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Venom in a series of one-shots written by Jody Houser.
This summer, a dangerous mystery will erupt across the Marvel Universe, and Ms. Marvel will tackle it head on alongside some of Marvel’s fiercest heroes: Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Venom!
The upcoming saga will unfold across three oversized one-shots written by Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and featuring amazing art by Zé Carlos, Ibraim Roberson, and Dave Wachter. The overarching adventure will be one of Ms. Marvel’s boldest and most intense yet, taking the young hero on an exciting journey that will lay the groundwork for her next era!
Be there for the start of the saga in MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1. When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands! But with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won’t be far behind.
Then, the Fist of Khonshu meets the embiggened fist of Ms. Marvel in MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1! Moon Knight protects the travelers of night…but what about those traveling to bring him death? A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings Ms. Marvel into Moon Knight’s orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death!
The mystery will come to an epic close in September’s MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1. Venom is on the hunt…but who is hunting Venom?! Ms. Marvel and Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, team up as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head. The finale will also reveal the connection between all three team-ups, and fans won’t believe who’s been pulling the strings!
"I'm thrilled to be back playing in the Marvel Super Hero sandbox, especially with a character at vital as Ms. Marvel,” Houser said. “Teaming her up with some of the darker heroes of the 616 shows just how bright her light really is."
MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1
Written by JODY HOUSER
Art by ZE CARLOS
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 8/3
MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1
Written by JODY HOUSER
Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 8/17
MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1
Written by JODY HOUSER
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 9/14
Each issue will also have a collection of variant covers by some of the industry’s leading artists, including three stunning pieces by superstar artist Peach Momoko. Check out the covers now and don’t miss the super hero spectacle of the summer when it begins this August!
