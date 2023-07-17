Comics
Published July 17, 2023

Polaris Unravels a Murder Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc

And this mission forces the veteran X-Man to come to grips with her own dark past…

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the Infinity Comics lineup: In “Control,” a new four-part story arc kicking off in X-MEN UNLIMITED #96, Lorna Dane, AKA Polaris, resurrects a past she wish would stay dead.

2000x2000-infinitycomics-xmu96

Magneto, Shadow King, Zaladane, Mesmero… and the list goes on. Throughout many points in her comic book history, Polaris has been a victim of mind control—and those experiences have not only shaped her powers of magnetism, but her reputation too. Now, ahead of a meeting with an old colleague, Lorna revisits some of her darkest chapters. That also means she’s pulled back into a murder mystery that connects to the time she spent in New Mexico all those years ago… Maybe that’s why Lorna is suddenly experiencing bloody, unexplainable flashbacks?

Grab a preview of the first part of the “Control” arc in X-MEN UNLIMITED #96 by Alex Segura, Alberto Alburquerque, and Pete Pantazis. New chapters of the story will drop each Monday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Preview panels from X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #96.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Polaris, Magneto (Max Eisenhardt), Mesmero, Shadow King, X-Men