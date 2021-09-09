The X-Men Are Now Unlimited

As announced today, Marvel Unlimited has unveiled a new, supercharged app, complete with the Infinity Comics lineup! These exclusive comics are designed for phone and tablet and told in visionary vertical format by Marvel’s top creators. From the X-Men, to Captain America, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Venom, Deadpool, and more, Infinity Comics feature your favorite heroes with in-universe stories that expand the Marvel Universe.

X-MEN UNLIMITED is at the forefront of Infinity Comics, a new ongoing series that will follow the rotating adventures of Krakoa’s mutants. While Wolverine and his battle against A.I.M. kicks off the first arc, expect many more guest-stars, including prominent X-Men, in weekly chapters to come.

“When [series editor] Jordan White contacted me about this project, I could see the potential to experiment with how to tell a story and that was very intriguing,” says series artist Shalvey. “By coloring and arranging the vertical flow of the panels, it's offered a level of innovation and control I hadn't previously experienced, which has been both uniquely challenging and satisfying.”

“Of course, to get to work on an X-Men title has been a dream too. I'm a huge X-fan and have very much been admiring what Jon and the X-crew have been doing. Getting to work with Jon was also very appealing... the one thing I knew going in was that working on a project like this was going to push me as a storyteller and that definitely turned out to be true.”