Who Will Be the New Sorcerer Supreme?

All manner of vile extradimensional foes are invading Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange’s magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, and his daughter Jacks, now sharing the burden of the Ebony Blade with her father, ride off to confront a terrible evil attacking London – the X-MEN?! Krakoa’s greatest heroes have been transformed – but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain – wielder of the mighty sword Excalibur – must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!

Be there on December 22 when a new Sorcerer Supreme rises in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by DYLAN BURNETT

Cover by BOSSLOGIC

On Sale 12/1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1

SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/15

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 12/22