The Predator Hunts the Marvel Universe in Fearsome New Variant Covers
This July, see your favorite Marvel heroes pitted against galaxy’s deadliest hunter in new covers.
In anticipation of an all-new Predator stories coming to Marvel Comics later in July, the extraterrestrial hunter will also steal the spotlight on a series of chilling variant covers. Across twenty breathtaking pieces by the industry’s top talents, fans will get to witness their favorite Marvel Super Heroes in epic showdowns with the iconic and terrifying Predator.
Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the remorseless alien killer has invaded pop culture in film, comic books, video games, and more. Now, the Predator begins a new conquest in a comic series launching this summer. Capturing the horrifying, unforgiving nature of Predator with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, these outstanding covers are sure to capture the imagination of both Marvel and Predator fans as they prepare for the launch of PREDATOR #1 by Ed Brisson and Kev Walker!
Check them all out now below and don’t miss your chance to enjoy this unparalleled mashup by collecting each Predator variant cover starting this July.
On Sale 7/6
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by IBAN COELLO
JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by JUNG-GEUN YOON
On Sale 7/13
SAVAGE AVENGERS #3 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by MIRKA ANDOLFO
WOLVERINE #23 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by KYLE HOTZ
On Sale 7/20
AVENGERS #58 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by E.M. GIST
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by MATTIA DE IULIS
On Sale 7/27
IRON CAT #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by MIKE MAYHEW
X-MEN #13 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by JAMES STOKOE
On Sale August
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by CORY SMITH
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
AVENGERS FOREVER #8 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by JUAN JOSE RYP
CAPTAIN MARVEL #40 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by CARY NORD
DAREDEVIL #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by BILL SIENKIEWICZ
DEFENDERS: BEYOND #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by RON LIM
FANTASTIC FOUR #46 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by SUPERLOG
GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE
HULK #9 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by DALE KEOWN
IRON MAN #22 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by BJORN BARENDS
MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS
THOR #27 PREDATOR VARIANT COVER by RAHZZAH
