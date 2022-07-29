Secret Wars and Battleworld Explained

Hickman set the stage for his updated take on the story during series AVENGERS (2012) and NEW AVENGERS (2013), particularly during the “Time Runs Out” tie-ins that saw the Marvel Universe’s final days before the Incursion. The concise synopsis is that the Illuminati, powerful gatekeepers who represent the interest of heroes, discovered that different universes were colliding during “Incursion events,” and it soon left the Marvel Multiverse a shadow of its former self. The Beyonders, an omnipotent alien race, were behind this cataclysmic disaster, which left only the Prime Marvel Universe (Earth-616) and the Ultimate Marvel Universe to fight each other for the right to survive.

The entire SECRET WARS saga and its many tie-ins are available on digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited. But as a primer for one of the most important stories in Marvel history, we’re taking a look back at the biggest moments from the event.

THE END OF EVERYTHING

As predicted, the clash between the Prime and Ultimate Marvel Universes proved to be costly for both sides in SECRET WARS (2015) #1. Only the Punisher made the most out of the opportunity by crashing the Kingpin’s Super Villain watch party and crossing off most of his bucket list in the process.

Reed Richards (AKA Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four) and his allies realized that the fight was meaningless and attempted to evacuate their friends and loved ones on an interdimensional life raft designed to survive the end of the universe itself. But for Reed, there was nothing more devastating than watching his family fall from the safety of the life raft and into the oblivion of the Incursion that destroyed the remaining universes.