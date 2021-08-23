Shang-Chi Versus Spider-Man

In 2020’s limited series SHANG-CHI, creators Gene Luen Yang, Philip Tan, and Dike Ruan took us further inside the Five Weapons Society, the ancient organization that raised Marvel’s Greatest Fighter, AKA Shang-Chi. The times had certainly changed for the five Houses, now more interested in organized crime than protecting common interest. And, for the former Avenger and Hero for Hire, certain family connections could no longer be ignored...

Now, after the events of 2020’s series, Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using an evil secret organization as a force for good won’t be easy. And it’s about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi’s fellow Super Heroes from Spider-Man to the X-Men to the Avengers, start to question his motives! Don’t miss what happens when Shang-Chi and his newfound family of warriors collide with the Marvel Universe’s biggest heroes!

Read our top moments and takeaways from SHANG-CHI (2021) #1 below, and continue this fan-favorite series monthly on Marvel Unlimited!

DATE NIGHT WITH DELILAH