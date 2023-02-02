Meet Al Harper, the New Hero of 'Silver Surfer: Ghost Light'

In that story, Norrin Radd—AKA the Silver Surfer—was trapped on Earth as punishment for helping the Fantastic Four save Earth from Galactus during FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #48-50. As the fifth issue of his solo series begins, the title character steals a device called the Space Scrambler from the Fantastic Four in the hopes that it can help him escape his imprisonment. Upon using the device, Radd experienced a backlash so powerful that it knocked him unconscious, causing him to fall back to Earth.

The Sentinel of the Spaceways was stunned to wake up in the cabin of physicist Alan B. Harper. The Earthman encouraged his guest to enjoy some bacon and coffee as a way to nourish not just his body, but also his soul. He then recalled the moment he witnessed the alien crash-land in the woods as he looked for unique rocks.

Harper agreed to help his new friend figure out how to get past the barrier placed around the planet, which kept Galactus' former Herald trapped on Earth, but he needed money for equipment and materials. In the meantime, the Surfer put on clothes and interacted with a few humans, who treated him poorly just for looking different. He even went so far as to break into a bank and contemplated robbing the vault, but ultimately thought better of it. He wound up getting cash from an illegal gambling operation that led to an altercation with some hoodlums.

Still, Silver Surfer returned to Harper's home with enough cash, so Harper traveled to the city and worked on a solution in his lab. There, he came up with a an invention that would allow Radd to fool the barrier so he could get through it.