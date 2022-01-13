Ten Mutants Embark on an Epic Quest to Retrieve the Holy Grail of Mutantkind

"At the end of Excalibur, we saw Merlyn take control of all Otherworld, transforming the Starlight Citadel into the Lunatic Citadel and raging his war on mutants from Saturnyne's former throne. Captain Britain stayed within when the gates fell, but even with the whole Corps at her side - it'll take more than an army of one to bring down King Arthur and his Furies,” Howard explained. “You'll recognize many of the Knights from Excalibur’s past - both my run and the classic - in a quest for a precious treasure that crashes our high fantasy tale into that most classic X-Men story - fighting for a(n Other)world that hates and fears them."

“Tini Howard and Marcus To’s run on EXCALIBUR was incredible, so launching the follow-up series is equal parts exciting and intimidating,” Quinn said. “But I’m giving this series everything I have, I’m proud to say that these are the best pages I’ve ever drawn. Otherworld is a big draw for me. I’ve drawn midwest farms, New Jersey neighborhoods, and Central Park in my books at Marvel, and I’m excited to let my imagination loose drawing some of the weirder and wilder people and places in Otherworld!”

Don’t miss this essential chapter of the new Krakoa when KNIGHTS OF X #1 arrives in April.

KNIGHTS OF X #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 4/13