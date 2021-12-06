Comics
Published December 6, 2021

The X-Men Enter 'Destiny of X' with New Titles, Team Shakeups, and More

Mutantkind’s next era begins this spring!

by Marvel

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind’s future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. As last week’s CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY teasers showed, the possibilities are endless!

Destiny of X

This new era will kick off with new titles such as IMMORTAL X-MEN, KNIGHTS OF X, LEGION OF X, and X-MEN RED, a stellar new creative team takeover on MARAUDERS, and revolutionary status quo changes for continuing titles X-MEN, X-FORCE, NEW MUTANTS, and WOLVERINE

Fans can get their first peek at what’s to come in a new promotional image by Leini Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, an epic group shot starring some of the major players of the franchise’s upcoming sagas!

“The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!” Senior Editor Jordan D. White promises. “Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!”

Stay tuned in the days ahead for more details and title announcements!

