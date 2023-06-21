Meet the Maker, Mister Fantastic’s Dark Doppelganger from the Ultimate Universe

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR

Before he became the Maker, the Ultimate Universe's Reed Richards seemed destined for greatness. When he debuted in ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR (2003) #1 by Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Millar, Adam Kubert, and Danny Miki, Reed was a young, socially awkward super-genius who built a school science fair project that teleported a toy car into a desolate dimension called the N-Zone.

Reed was recruited by the Baxter Building, where he worked alongside other young prodigies like siblings Sue and Johnny Storm. After several years at the Baxter Building, Reed, his best friend Ben Grimm, and the Storm siblings received powers when an experiment to send biological matter into the N-Zone went awry, thanks to the tampering of their fellow prodigy Victor Van Damme.

With his newfound elastic abilities, Reed became the Ultimate Universe’s Mister Fantastic, a celebrity, Super Hero, and leader of the Fantastic Four. While navigating a romantic relationship with Sue and adjusting to his fame, Reed pushed the boundaries of science and battled threats like Van Damme, who became the Ultimate Universe’s Doctor Doom, and Nihil, the tyrannical ruler of the N-Zone. In ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR (2003) #21 by Millar and Greg Land, the Ultimate Fantastic Four’s adventures even introduced Marvel Zombies to the Multiverse.