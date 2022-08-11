Meet Titania, a Rival Fit for She-Hulk

However, her closest bond and allyship will always be to Carl Creel. Battleworld also introduced Titania to Carl Creel, AKA Absorbing Man, a super villain co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Mary worked alongside him during her time with Masters of Evil and later married him. (The Avengers even crashed their wedding in AVENGER’S UNPLUGGED (1996) #4 – thanks to She-Hulk, who thought it was a secret super villain convention!) Sometimes, the pair embraces their villainous side. Other times, they commit crimes for earnest reasons, like gathering funds for Mary’s cancer treatment because they have no health insurance. Their relationship is based on respect – but Mary isn’t above punching Absorbing Man for doing things like mocking Dr. Jane Foster for being a super hero.

In later comic runs, Mary became more of an antihero than a super villain by teaming up with Korg, helping to track down a rogue Hulk, and fighting off Inhuman villains in the BLACK BOLT (2017) series. She’s also not afraid to tell villains like the Hood when their sinister schemes cross a moral line, even for her – like suggesting she help kill the Avengers’ family members.

Despite her animosity towards She-Hulk, Mary can be especially compassionate toward fellow women super heroes. When Mary’s cancer became terminal, the Absorbing Man kidnapped Dr. Jane Foster to save Mary’s life. When Thor arrived to save Jane, he triggered the building that they were in to collapse. Even in her weakened and dying state, Titania used her remaining strength to hold up a building and save Jane’s life. Thanks to that, Jane helped cure Mary’s cancer.

Recently, Titania has come to better terms with She-Hulk. When Mary came across a down-on-her-luck Jennifer Walters in Rainbow Rowell and Roge Antonio’s SHE-HULK (2022) #1, the two giantesses made a pact: every so often, they would find a vacant parking lot to fight in to blow off some steam together. As a result, Titania and She-Hulk now regularly spar with one another – and sometimes, they even bring along a superpowered friend or two!