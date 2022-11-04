The Marvel Universe Faces a Simian Takeover in New 'Planet of the Apes' Variant Covers

On Sale 2/1

AVENGERS #65 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIĆ

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MOON KNIGHT #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

SCARLET WITCH #2 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VENOM #16 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

X-FORCE #37 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

On Sale 2/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

BLACK PANTHER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

DAREDEVIL #8 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

GHOST RIDER #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 2/15

AVENGERS FOREVER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

HULK #12 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

MARAUDERS #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

SPIDER-MAN #5 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

WOLVERINE #30 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

On Sale 2/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

DEADPOOL #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Check out the first PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for details about the upcoming new comic series!

