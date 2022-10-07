NYCC 2022: 'Bishop: War College' Sends Krakoa's Best Back to Class

Class is back in session on Krakoa!

From celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones) and artist Sean Damien Hill comes a blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake! See the X-Men like you’ve never seen them before in BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE! Krakoa is an island paradise, and it’s a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case!

Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep Mutantkind safe. Their first lesson: HOW TO FAIL. And they’ll do it in spectacular Marvel fashion. What does any of that have to do with Bishop’s vision of the X-Men – and this new X-Men team? Guess you’ll have to read it, True Believer.