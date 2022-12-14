Acclaimed Artist CAFU Brings His Iconic Style to Al Ewing and Ram V's Symbiote Saga Starting in 'Venom' #17
Be there for CAFU’s debut issue of 'Venom' this March.
Starting in March, CAFU joins the symbiote hivemind!
The acclaimed artist, who recently signed exclusively with Marvel Comics, will be making VENOM his home in 2023, bringing his extraordinary talents to Al Ewing and Ram V’s hit run. Having just wrapped up an incredible run of IRON MAN where he expertly tackled both epic cosmic action and Tony’s intense personal dramas, CAFU is the perfect to artist to continue father/son Eddie and Dylan Brock’s riveting journeys as symbiote hosts and their current adventures across time and space!
CAFU will be taking over from superstar artist Bryan Hitch, who launched the series with great success last year and will continue to provide the title with showstopping covers! Set in the aftermath of DARK WEB, VENOM #17 will see Eddie return to the Garden of Time and face off against Bedlam, the terrifying being born of his own rage!
“Since I was a kid, the Marvel Universe and its characters have been a huge part of my life, especially Spider-Man and his entire rogues gallery. For this reason, it's been a dream come true signing this new exclusivity contract with the best comic book publisher in the world and also drawing VENOM, one of my favorite characters in all the Spider-Verse!” CAFU said.
VENOM #17
Written by AL EWING
Art by CAFU
Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Variant Cover by CAFU
On Sale 3/1
Check out CAFU’s variant cover for his first issue below and pick up VENOM #17 this March!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!