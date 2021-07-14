Who Is Yelena Belova?

A tricky question since Yelena trusts no one.

Actually, this loner spy occasionally teams up with fellow Russian agent Alexei Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian, and her rivals the Avengers and Natasha—especially when one or both of them need each other. The two Black Widows joined forces after Yelena retired from espionage. She had become a model, a lingerie entrepreneur, dabbled in television, and started hero work helping women get medical supplies. While Yelena was living in Cuba, Natasha arrived in Havana on the run and got caught in a snag with local authorities. Yelena saved her, even calling Natasha a close personal friend. See how these itsy-bitsy spiders team up to protect others and take down the remnants of the Red Room.

WHAT SKILLS DOES SHE POSSESS?