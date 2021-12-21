Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on How 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Series Explores Sam and Bucky Further

Was it important to have six episodes with Sam and Bucky as opposed to a two-hour movie?

Anthony Mackie: What Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner, was able to do with the scripts is really amazing. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are three-dimensional characters. Usually in a movie you only have two hours to tell the beginning, middle, and ending of a story, but because we had six episodes we were able to tell the entire scope of where these characters have been, how they feel about the world they’re in, and where they’re going once this series is over and the next movie picks up.

How does Sam and Bucky’s relationship evolve in this series?

Sebastian Stan: There was a tonal shift as we developed the humor between Sam and Bucky.

Trying to bring that natural dynamic between Anthony and I to the characters was the real trick to the whole thing, which I feel we did pretty well. What was challenging for me was the balance between re-introducing the characters in a new way and yet making you aware of where they come from. I’m always thinking, What if a fan sits down and watches Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Marvel’s The Avengers, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, one after the other? Are they going to be able to see that same character throughout and then see that character evolve in new ways but still be the same character? So, we just continued that as best as we could.