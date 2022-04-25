Terry Crews Joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' as Centurion Tal Marik

A new face is joining the Guardians of the Galaxy to save the galaxy…again. As revealed by the Disney Parks social media accounts, actor Terry Crews is suiting up to join the adventure on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, too. Take a peek at the newly released photo above!

For the attraction — opening soon at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort — Crews will portray Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter who also happens to be a close advisor to Nova Prime, once again played by Glenn Close. Marik finds himself calling on the Guardians for assistance because it’s “save the galaxy time…again.” Just how many times can one crew save the galaxy, anyway?

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.