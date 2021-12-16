Holiday Gift Guide: Partake in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations with These Fantastic Four Finds
In celebration of Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four, the Marvel.com editorial team is back again with another curated gift guide for the Marvel fans in your life!
Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel
Timed for the 60th anniversary, Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel focuses on the iconic and influential first issue of the FANTASTIC FOUR by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, deconstructed by award-winning designer Chip Kidd; with text by novelist Walter Mosley, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, and historian Mark Evanier; and photographs by Geoff Spear. The first issue of FANTASTIC FOUR introduced fans to a now-iconic team of Super Heroes—Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch, and the Thing—ushering in the modern Marvel Age of comics. Kirby’s artistic contributions in this comic book revolutionized visual storytelling and brought a new reality to the way comics stories could be told, the ripple effects of which continue to influence comic book art to this day.
Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio
Timed for the 50th anniversary, a collectible portfolio featuring 12 ready-to-frame reproductions of the iconic Marvel Comics black light posters
The Marvel Super Heroes are here! Fans will light up when they see this psychedelic, collectible portfolio featuring 12 frameable black light posters of celebrated Marvel Comics characters, including Captain America, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, and Doctor Strange, illustrated by legendary artists Jack Kirby, Gene Colan, Tom Palmer, and others. First printed in 1971 by Marvel Comics and the famed black light publisher Third Eye, Inc., 12 rare images from the original series of 24 are reproduced here for the first time.
Marvel Universe Map By Map
Chart a journey across Marvel Comics’ vast and vibrant universe, from its Earthbound mean streets and hidden lands, to its mythic realms and cosmic outer reaches. This Marvel-approved compendium of specially curated essays features stunning, newly commissioned cartography, illustrations, and diagrams to help readers navigate their way around iconic locales such as Asgard, Wakanda, Atlantis, Olympus, Hell’s Kitchen, Latveria, Knowhere, The Savage Land, Battleworld, and many more.
Marvel Universe: Map by Map delineates the contours of the ever-expanding, complex, and interconnected Marvel Universe, illuminating the incredible locations, epic events, and extraordinary characters that have shaped it. Boasting dazzling new artwork, gorgeous comic book visuals, and insightful, authoritative text, this is a premium, indispensable way finder for any armchair explorer.
Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four Artisan Edition
World-shattering events, cosmic calamities, and Kirby Krackle--does it get any better? Jack Kirby is one of the most important creators in the history of comics, and the Fantastic Four is one of his greatest achievements. First published in 1961, the adventures of Mister Fantastic, the Human Torch, the Invisible Girl, and the ever-lovin' Thing introduced a bold new era in comics. Kirby's dynamic storytelling, coupled with Stan Lee's poignant writing style, were unlike anything comic book readers had seen before--it literally ushered in THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS!
The Periodic Table of Marvel
Discover the elemental properties of iconic Marvel Comics characters. From the volatile gamma-irradiated Hulk to the stable Super-Soldier Captain America, and the technologically enhanced Iron Man to the cosmically charged Silver Surfer, the Marvel Comics Universe boasts a diverse array of heroes and villains. Whether mutants or Asgardians, Celestials or Inhumans, The Periodic Table of Marvel expertly classifies key and lesser known Marvel characters to reveal the properties that bind them, the catalysts that created them, the chain reactions that energize them, and the underlying structures and formulas that underpin the Marvel Universe.
Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four
With their family torn apart, the Thing and the Human Torch are the Fantastic Two! The world mourns Reed and Sue Richards, missing and presumed dead. Meanwhile, something is wrong with Johnny Storm, and only Ben Grimm can help him! But what monumental secret has Doctor Doom been hiding — and how will it completely change Ben and Johnny’s lives?! Things go multiversal as the Thing and the Torch look for answers to their family tragedy on other worlds — but they’ll end up powerless and lost, fighting to survive in a savage wasteland! The Thing allies himself with an old enemy in brand new armor — and get ready for the two-in-one team-up that everybody has been waiting for! But will Ben and Johnny discover the true fate of the Four?
Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Battle of the Behemoths
Only an artist as immortal as John Buscema could fill Jack “King” Kirby’s Galactus-sized shoes on Fantastic Four! “Big John” joins Stan the Man on a timeless run in this collection of FF from the early ’70s: Johnny Storm and Crystal develop their romance, while Ben Grimm learns to change into Thing at will; Reed Richards takes on Annihilus and Janus in the Negative Zone, and none other than Doctor Doom teams up with the FF to face the awesome threat of the Over-Mind! Plus: Gabriel the Air-Walker debut as Galactus’ new herald, and he’s arrived on Earth to force the Silver Surfer to submit to the Big G’s will—or the Earth dies! All this plus the return of the Monster from the Lost Lagoon!
Empyre Omnibus
The entire intergalactic event! When the long-warring Kree and Skrull races unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four stand in the way! But another alien race is working in the shadows — and soon the galaxy will face a far deadlier threat than its two most powerful empires combined! As a three-way war rages across Earth, the effects are felt by Captain Marvel, Venom, the X-Men and more — and the fallout will be huge for the Avengers and FF!
Reign of the Devourer
In Reign of the Devourer, Victor von Doom saw his future for an instant, and now he cannot rest. His obsession with regaining those memories leads him into the arcane science of geomancy. As he delves into the ancient memories that lie beneath his land, Doom discovers a tremendous concentration of power… one that should never be explored. Doom’s excavations and necromancy fracture the prison of something awful: the Devourer of Souls. Now free to roam Latveria, the Devourer spreads a plague of soul-hungry vampires. Doom must choose between seizing this power for himself or destroying it, before his realm is no more.
Fantastic Four Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures
The classics never go out of style! The Fantastic Four Marvel Legends 6-Inch Retro Packaging Action Figures bring you 6-inch heroes - and not-so-heroic characters - with loads of articulation you crave and retro packaging that will give you feelings of guilt for opening.
Marvel Fantastic Four Galactus Zoom T-Shirt
