Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

You know him, you love him, you’ve seen him both big and small, and now Scott Lang is adding “published author” to his ever-growing Super Hero resume. Look Out for The Little Guy, written by the universe-saving Avenger is now available!



In Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang has written a memoir about his life as a Super Hero and Avenger — and it’s a bestseller! As the movie opens, Scott is currently on a book tour for Look Out for The Little Guy, doing readings at bookshops and smiling for the camera.



In close association with Marvel Studios and the filmmakers, Hyperion Avenue is bringing the book seen in the movie to real life, with Scott Lang's bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, including the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos.

The book is available purchase and published by Hyperion Avenue, the hardcover adult fiction book retails for $26.99, ISBN: 9781368090131. Don’t forget to look out for the little guy!



"Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend."

—Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger