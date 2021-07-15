Bid On Items From ‘The Gifted’ In Latest Prop Store Auction

Prop Store, the world's leading vendor of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia - in association with 20th Television and the world-renowned Marvel Entertainment - has announced the first-ever online auction to feature original costumes, props, and set decoration from the mutant-filled live-action television series The Gifted.

Over 300 lots will be offered in this online auction, which takes place this August 2021. Fans can register now to bid in the auction, view the preview gallery, and get updates at PropStore.com.

The lots offered span across both seasons, including items from your favorite mutants, including Polaris, Thunderbird, Eclipse, Blink, Erg, the Frost Sisters, Reeva, Twist, the Morlocks, the Inner Circle, and the Strucker family. Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Prop Store.

Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:

Polaris’ Hero Tiara, Est. $1,500 - 2,500

Erg's Introduction Costume, Est. $1,500 - 2,500

Thunderbird’s Tomahawk, Knife, and Sheath, Est. $1,200 - 1,800

Polaris’ Hero Medallion, Est. $1,200 - 1,800

Blink’s Finale Portal Costume, Est. $1,000 – 1,500

Andreas Von Strucker's Fenris Sword Cane, Est. $1,000 – 1,500

Jace Turner's ID's, Est. $1,000 – 1,500

Polaris’ Heist Costume, Est. 1,000 – 2,000

The Frost Sisters' Mission Costumes, Est. $800 - 1,200

Fenris Music Box and Letters, Est. $800 - 1,200

Light-Up Mutant Power Inhibitor Control Box and Inhibitor Collar, Est. $800 - 1,200

William's Hellfire Club Chess Board, Est. $600 – 800

Twist's Heist Costume, Est. $600 - 800

Lauren Strucker's Inner Circle Costume and Andy Strucker's Rooftop Dream Costume, Est. $500 - 700

Eclipse's Hacking Costume, Est. $500 - 700

“The Gifted brought the mutant struggles started by the X-Men to a new group of mutants on television screens around the world,” Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Operations for Prop Store, said in a statement. “United with the Morlocks, this team of ‘Gifted’ mutants fought against the forces of the Hellfire Club to discover themselves and their own humanity. This series featured amazing props and wardrobe that are recognizable to Marvel fans everywhere. From the iconic red medallion that Polaris received from her ‘father’ and Thunderbird’s signature tomahawk to Blink and Erg’s bespoke costumes, this auction gives fans a chance to take home an authentic piece of this mutant Marvel universe. And, all bidding starts at just $100!”

Bidding opens on August 2, and take a peek at some of the items in the gallery below! For more information, visit PropStore.com.