‘Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem’ Brings Jeffrey Brown’s Signature Style to the Marvel Universe

“THOR was always one of my go-to comics to pick up at the comic shop, and I even had the little Thor Hot Wheels van,” Brown said. “I covered plenty of paper with doodles of his iconic winged helmet and hammer. Getting to dive in and do my own take on Thor and the other Asgardians was an absolute treat, especially Loki, who's so much fun. I was one of three brothers growing up, so I loved having the opportunity to write about all the sibling mischief that kids get into!”

Don’t miss Darth Vader and Son creator Jeffrey Brown’s new Marvel Universe adventure when Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem goes on sale April 18, 2023 from Chronicle Books!

