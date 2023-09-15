Check Out the Exclusive Reveals From the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Preview Event

At the heart of the event was the excitement of playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the first time. We talked to the team behind the game to hear what they were most excited for!

Lauren Mee (Advanced Sr. Writer) shared, "The thing that's really exciting to me about this game is that we're finding both of our Spider-Men in a new phase of their life. Especially Miles, where he is—we saw in the last game—he is just starting to become his own Spider-Man, and now he is Spider-Man. And he's trying to cope with, 'What does that mean?' And then having Peter as his mentor, and Peter's going through a new phase in his life where his best friend is back. And I feel like they both are kind of looking up to each other in their own way. It feels like this is the type of game where we couldn't have it just be Pete. We couldn't have it just be Miles. Both of their storylines really intersect in a very meaningful way, and I think it's a pretty unique thing to have two Spider-Men learn from each other in the way that we do in this game."

From the gameplay that was revealed at the event, Bobby Coddington Sr. (Animation Dir.) emphasized how every team came together to shine in the Lizard sequence. "It really shows the whole team. Because even our animation team is split into different parts. You've got like ops-focused team, combat-focused team, traversal-focused team. Like this big mission interaction moments, and the the straight cinematics that are in there, and it just comes together in a really long sequence with the big lizard that's got great presence on screen. And so that's kind of one of the thing we were like, 'All right, if we get to do this again and we get to take a risk and build bigger, let's do this! Let's do it!' And it works. You know, it took a lot of people. That's the kind of thing we want to deliver and I'm excited for people to experience."

James Ham (Associate Animation Director) added, "It took the whole team to create that from collaboration, from writing, to design. And then in animation, the different parts between combat, traversal and everything, pre-visualization...it's just a combination of everything and seeing it all come together to create this experience is truly exciting. To get the wow moments in there, like 'Oh man!' It's really intense and then feeling great, feeling the emotions come from playing the game, and also watching Peter go through these different emotions and range of emotions as well. The experience of that has been phenomenal."

Ben Arfmann (Narrative Director) said, "The thing that I am most excited about with this game is two playable Spider-Men. A question that we asked ourselves a lot throughout development was, 'How does the story change because there's two Spider-Men?' We've told a story about Pete. We've told a story about Miles. But now we've got two of them so things have to change, right? So those moments of intersection when they support each other, but especially when they challenge each other, is really special and cool. It makes it way more complicated, because we've got two full stories that are going. We've got all of this open world content that we have to do as well, right? And getting that all balanced. But the end result is something that I know we're really excited about."