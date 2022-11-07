Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Shuri and Attuma

What's more, during the "Eternity of Pain – Depression" event, a special set of challenges will be made available to those who have become a Thronebreaker and higher. Each week for four weeks, a new fight will be featured and the previous week’s fight will be removed. The fifth week will result in the culmination of your grief and DEPRESSION, where you will be tasked with dealing with all four of the previous fights in one painful path! Each week's fights will also be accompanied by Solo Objectives that will further increase the pain and difficulty.

Additionally, Rocket Raccoon has been tinkering away with all his gear and upgraded his firepower, which means he has an updated kit under his Champion Spotlight. Likewise, Black Panther has received a visual makeover, with an all-new look in-game.

Shuri and Attuma are available for downloading now on MARVEL Contest of Champions on iOS and Android devices!

