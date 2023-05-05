Marvel Contest of Champions v39.0 Release Notes Introduce Moondragon and Adam Warlock

Escape From Titan

Titan is under attack! This time not by Thanos but by Drax (and his friends), who intend on dragging his daughter Moondragon to an outing whether she likes it or not! Each path and fight you choose will determine the next set of encounters’ Buffs and Debuffs. Defeat each encounter along your way and help Moondragon escape Titan!

Your choices of paths and combatants will activate Trap Buffs that will change the fights ahead of you as you go. So remember, when the going gets tough… you did this to yourself!

New Faces arrive in The Contest!

After the tragic death of her father at the hands of the Mad Titan, Thanos, Heather Douglas was adopted by the Eternals on Saturn's moon Titan, where she honed her latent physical, spiritual, and telepathic abilities. When she encountered the cosmic entity known as the Dragon of the Moon, Heather adopted the name Moondragon after she seemingly bested the creature. Over time she grew arrogant with her newfound powers, and came under the sway of the Dragon of the Moon, who had actually survived and taken refuge inside of her mind, seeking to slowly corrupt Heather throughout her mission to defeat Thanos. Having to contend with the influence of the outer entity known as the Dragon of the Moon, Moondragon joins the contest as one of the most powerful Telepaths in the Battlerealm.

The Sovereign are an advanced race, arrogant in nature and meticulously designed. Each Sovereign is developed through genetic engineering in birthing pods, but no Sovereign was created as faultless as the powerful Adam Warlock. The High Priestess Ayesha created Adam to be the perfect Sovereign and to ultimately put an end to the Guardians of the Galaxy.