Preview the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack in the Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer

On October 20, we're not only looking forward to playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2—we'll be blasting the original soundtrack as well! Lucky for us, the single "Swing" (performed by EARTHGANG ft. Benji) is already out, and it's at the top of our playlist! Listen now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.

You can catch the song in the latest Digital Deluxe Edition trailer, which also revealed 10 unique Spider-Man suits (5 each for Peter Parker and Miles Morales). For Peter, you can grab the 25th Century Suit, the Apunkalyptic Suit, Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit and Stone Monkey Suit. For Miles, be sure to check out the Tokusatsu Suit, Encoded Suit, Agimat Suit, Red Spectre Suit and Biomechanical Suit. Now that's what we call 10/10.

Get your Pre-Orders in now for the Digital Deluxe Edition featuring these exclusive suits and more!