Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment Announce Upcoming Game at D23 Expo 2022

“We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo,” said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. “Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road.”

“Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director, Marvel Games. “Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we’ll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war.”

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will be able to play an ensemble of four characters: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. Players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure.