Watch D23 Expo 2022's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Livestream

Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney streamed the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9. Hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., the showcase was packed with reveals, announcements, trailers, and more.

The digital showcase featured incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans saw new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

Check out the full Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE video stream and a recap of all the major Marvel Games news below:

Marvel's Midnight Suns

2K and Marvel Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer and shared that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with launch timing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch coming at a later date.

Additionally, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts were announced – a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns. The first video will premiere on October 31, 2022, via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, with subsequent videos scheduled to be released weekly.