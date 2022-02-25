X-Men Rogue and Gambit Make New Memories on the Fortnite Island

Feel the Love with the Rogue & Gambit Set

Rogue and Gambit are more than just colleagues — they’re a happily married couple. With the Rogue & Gambit Set items in the Item Shop, pick up not only their Outfits but also their accessories.

Fan of the X-Men’s southern belle Rogue? In addition to her Outfit, the following Rogue-themed accessories are available:

Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Just the thing for repping some school spirit.



(included with the Outfit): Just the thing for repping some school spirit. Holo X-Axe : Ripped right from the walls of the Danger Room.



: Ripped right from the walls of the Danger Room. The Blackbird Glider : Scott definitely knows we’re borrowing this…



: Scott definitely knows we’re borrowing this… Hands Off! Emote: Hands to yourself, sugah.

For followers of the "Ragin' Cajun," the Gambit Outfit is available alongside these Gambit-based accessories:

Kinetic Cards Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Playin' for keeps is still playin', mon ami.



(included with the Outfit): Playin' for keeps is still playin', mon ami. LeBeau’s Bo Pickaxe : Swing on, mon cher.



: Swing on, mon cher. Suit Surfer Glider : This Ace is wild.



: This Ace is wild. Deal ‘Em Out Emote: The power ain’t in the cards, mon frère.