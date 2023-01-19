Foot Locker Launches New Limited-Edition X-Men Collection by Diadora

Foot Locker and Champs Sports are officially debuting its premiere, limited-edition footwear collection inspired by Marvel’s X-Men. This collection, created in collaboration with Marvel, will be limited to Foot Locker and Champs Sports beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

The special release from Italian sportswear brand Diadora takes on fresh designs from M@rket of the Magic Basket silhouettes and it's signature N9002 model to embody the legendary heroes of Marvel’s X-Men. Since they first appeared in comics, the X-Men have emerged as one of Marvel’s strongest team of heroes, as they work to protect the world and use their powers to pursue harmony and peace.