Gear
Published May 20, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Enter the Multiverse with Doctor Strange

Shop Strange, Wanda, Wong, and more!

by Rachel Paige

Explore the Multiverse like you’ve never seen it before – with brand new items based on and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When a Multiversal threat threatens our universe — and countless others — Doctor Strange faces one of his greatest challenges yet: Trying to protect a young teenage girl, America Chavez. With the help of Wong and the students at Kamar-Taj, the group tries to fight off a threat they didn’t see coming as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, dreamwalks into the chaos. 

With the latest bunch of Marvel Must Haves, we're diving further into the Multiverse and all the secrets within it. Explore multiple different versions of Doctor Strange, plus two new items from RockLove jewelry featuring the Eye of Agamotto. Discover these and more in the image gallery below! 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Wong, Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Doctor Strange Must Haves

Sorcerer Supreme Tote Bag / shop it here

Christine Palmer Funko Pop / shop it here

Scarlet Witch Funko Pop / shop it here

Supreme Strange Funko Pop / shop it here

Defender Strange Funko Pop / shop it here

Sara Funko Pop / shop it here

Marvel Legends Defender Strange / shop it here

Marvel Legends Defender Strange / shop it here

Marvel Legends Astral Form Doctor Strange / shop it here

Marvel Legends Astral Form Doctor Strange / shop it here

Eye of Agamotto Scale Replica / shop it here

Doctor Strange All Characters t-shirt / shop it here

Eye of Agamotto Scale Replica / shop it here

Multiverse Of Madness Athletic Jersey / shop it here

Multiverse Of Madness Athletic Jersey / shop it here

Marvel X RockLove Eye of Agamotto Necklace / shop it here

Marvel X RockLove Eye of Agamotto Necklace / shop it here

Doctor Strange Runes PopSocket / shop it here

Doctor Strange and Wong t-shirt / shop it here

Marvel X RockLove Eye of Agamotto Signet Ring / shop it here

Doctor Strange and Wanda t-shirt / shop it here

Strange and Wong Dip t-shirt / shop it here

Sorcerer Supreme Tote Bag / shop it here

1/23