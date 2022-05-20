Shop Marvel Must Haves: Enter the Multiverse with Doctor Strange

Explore the Multiverse like you’ve never seen it before – with brand new items based on and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

When a Multiversal threat threatens our universe — and countless others — Doctor Strange faces one of his greatest challenges yet: Trying to protect a young teenage girl, America Chavez. With the help of Wong and the students at Kamar-Taj, the group tries to fight off a threat they didn’t see coming as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, dreamwalks into the chaos.

With the latest bunch of Marvel Must Haves, we're diving further into the Multiverse and all the secrets within it. Explore multiple different versions of Doctor Strange, plus two new items from RockLove jewelry featuring the Eye of Agamotto. Discover these and more in the image gallery below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

