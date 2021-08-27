VeVe Welcomes Marvel's First Family in Second Series of Marvel Mightys Digital Collectibles

Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back, and this time they're welcoming Marvel's First Family in the latest Marvel Mightys series!

This Saturday, August 28, at 8AM PST, the Fantastic Four along with Doctor Doom arrive on the VeVe app for Series 2 of the Marvel Mightys digital collectibles.

Become part of history with this next round of Marvel digital collectibles. Series 2 of the Marvel Mightys collectibles will be a Fantastic Four series featuring The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch — and their most nefarious foe, Doctor Doom. Available globally, each digital figure will have a different level of rarity, and with this Marvel Mightys drop, will only be sold in a Blind Box format for $13.00 USD.

The Marvel Mightys — Season 2 — Fantastic Four series will feature:

COMMON – The Thing

COMMON – Mister Fantastic

UNCOMMON – Invisible Woman

RARE – Human Torch

ULTRA-RARE – Doctor Doom



THE THING (COMMON)