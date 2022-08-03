'I Am Groot': Branch Out With A New Poster From the Series

A new poster for Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot has arrived, and you know what Groot would say about this: “I am Groot!”

The collection of shorts, arriving August 10 on Disney+, follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars. What could possibly go wrong? Witness the little sapling as he gets into misadventures, with a tease of the first short in the poster above titled "GROOT'S FIRST STEPS."

I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

I Am Groot launches exclusively on Disney+ August 10, with all five shorts available for viewing.