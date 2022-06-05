TV Shows
Published June 5, 2022

Chill Out with the First Poster for ‘I Am Groot’

“I am Groot,” - Groot

by Rachel Paige

The days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer, and you know what Groot has to say about that? “I am Groot!” And that roughly translates to: “Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot” is coming soon to Disney+!” 

The series of original shorts —following Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on August 10 exclusively on Disney+. Take a look at the brand new poster for the series above, featuring a very relaxed little Baby Groot just chilling out with his favorite tunes.

