‘I Am Groot’: Director and Writer Kirsten Lepore Talks Season 2 Mischief

I am Groot! Five brand-new shorts featuring everyone’s favorite rambunctious little sapling have arrived on Disney+, picking right back up with Groot and his journey among the stars. What kind of trouble is going to get himself into this time? There’s a new nose, and ice cream, and The Watcher — oh my!

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot Season 2, Marvel.com hopped on a video call with director, writer, and executive producer Kirsten Lepore to talk through each brand-new short and all things Groot, Groot, and Groot.

“Are You My Groot?”

KIRSTEN LEPORE: This one was so funny. This one is probably the most personal to me. This was the episode that I really fought to make; I was like we have to make this because this is the episode where I get to talk about how hard it is to be a mom. What happens when Groot gets to be the parent?

I think we did a good job of capturing the whole 360 of that experience, the good with the bad and the fun and the exhausting and just all of it.

MARVEL: I've got a question about the birds. The birds are so hideous, but they've gone past the point of being hideous that now they're adorable and like I just want to cuddle with them. What was it like creating them to contrast Groot?

KIRSTEN LEPORE: I'm so happy that that is what you got because that is exactly what I was going for. When we were designing that, we went back and forth a lot. That was the one character where I was like, it needs to have that thing where like when your baby's firstborn and it's hideous because it's like a wrinkly fetus, but also somehow, it's cute and Groot falls in love with it even though it's ugly. So, I'm so glad that worked.

We were intentional with our color choices throughout the whole series. The whole MCU is so colorful and different color combinations already have certain connotations in the universe. So, it was an interesting challenge to think about. I think what we found was like a nice medium, but yeah, that did contrast Groot so that either of them would get lost in that very, very bold and vivid world.

“Groot Noses Around”

KIRSTEN LEPORE: Selfishly, this was the one I was most excited about diving into when we initially started because it just felt so weird and bizarre and up my alley.

Designing the nose was really fun, like trying to find the balance between a nose that— again, color was very important. Like, what color are we choosing for Groot's nose? We wanted it to be somewhere between like male and female nose. There was a point where the visual development team sent me the nose, and I had to go in and I was doing like a digital nose job where I was like, nip this and tuck this and bring this in and like elongate that. But it was a very funny meeting that day.

MARVEL: Did you have a list of everything you wanted him to smell, and was anything cut?

KIRSTEN LEPORE: Oh, there was one scene that we cut that was him smelling an ice cube and being very confused because it didn't have a smell. So that was one that just didn't quite work. So, we cut it, but it was something that I really loved and tried to hold on to for a long time.