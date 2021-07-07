Meet the Other Lokis in Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’

There’s no such thing as too many Lokis, and that’s proven true in Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ Loki. After Loki winds up pruned at the hands of the Time Variance Authority, he finds himself in the Void — the place where all things go when they’re removed from the Sacred Timeline. And he quickly realizes he’s not alone, as the God of Mischief is greeted by Loki, Loki, Loki, and Loki.

Or as we’ll know them: Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki.

The new group of outcasts, played by Richard E. Grant, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, and a CGI alligator, respectively, quickly become Loki’s guide through this strange new space, offering him refuge in their “Loki Palace” until all hell breaks loose there.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston tells Marvel.com. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

Additionally, it’s maybe the first time Loki (the original one), is overwhelmed just enough for a little outburst. As the group begins trekking across the Void, Loki stops and demands answers, yelling that he has no idea how much time has passed since the Battle of New York, and he isn’t even alarmed by the addition of an alligator.

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” Hiddleston continues. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

Loki also isn’t the only character Hiddleston plays in the episode, as he also steps into the shoes of President Loki. Maybe the most arrogant and pompous Loki, President Loki shows up expecting to take over the Loki Palace until his own army turns on him.

“Again, that was quite surreal,” Hiddleston says. “President Loki is almost the worst of the bad bunch. It certainly felt this way; he's the least vulnerable, the most autocratic and terrifyingly ambitious character who seems to have no empathy or care for anyone else.”

Playing both roles required “a few quick changes on those days” as Hiddleston jumped from one character to the other. “Doing them both in the same scene was slightly mad, but in an enjoyable way. And fun, too, because it was about leaning into Loki as a pure villain, or his capacity to be a pure villain.”