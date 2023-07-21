SDCC 2023: Marvel Studios' 'X-Men '97' Update

“We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is,” reveals Beau. “And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge.”

When asked about working on their favorite X-Men, Jake Castorena offered a unique perspective too: “I'm realizing my favorites are now are the ones that propose creative challenges. Like we take for granted eyes and eyebrows for acting, for emoting. What happens when you have a character [like] Cyclops who’s got the visor? What it proposes is how do we get a character with no eye contact through to the audience, and something that we've done are the glints, the reflections on his visor. Whether it's a sharp, snappy glint, a slow glint, a nice little twinkle with his smirk… We find unique ways to use the mutant’s powers to convey their emotion, not just for action’s sake but to also carry a story.”

And Larry Houston assured fans that X-Men ’97 picks up the torch from the original series. “You have an entire crew working on this show that are all dedicated fans to the mythology and the lore and legacy of the X-Men. And everyone who's involved really believes in the story and the characters. I think you guys are going to really enjoy it when it comes on the air.”