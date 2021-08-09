Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

If one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects does that cause? One singular moment leads to a multiverse of infinite possibilities and compelling, but familiar, characters in Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the show, explore two new character posters focused on who we’ll soon meet: Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers. But, they’re not the Peggy and Steve we’re come to know — say hello to Captain Carter and Steve (who happens to be inside a Hydra Stopmer suit).